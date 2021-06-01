Week Ahead in Securities: June 1, 2021

Law firms Kaplan Fox Kilsheimer See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 1

10:00 a.m. - A Textron Inc shareholder will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive its proposed class action over the vehicle manufacturer's acquisition of Arctic Cat Inc. The plaintiffs allege the company misled investors about the status of its plan to clear out a $185 million inventory backlog after the acquisition.

The case is IWA Forest Industry Pension Plan v. Textron Inc et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2746. For the investor: Frederic Fox of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer. For Textron: Sandra Goldstein of Kirkland & Ellis.

10:00 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi in San Jose will hear attorneys for Cooley partner Shane Goudey move to quash a subpoena issued by the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission. The regulator is seeking to depose Goudey on his past work for Stuart Frost because it says the investment adviser equivocated on whether he would invoke the attorney's advice to defend against the SEC's allegations that he defrauded several venture capital funds.

The case is Goudey v. SEC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-mc-80090. For Goudey: Patrick Gibbs of Cooley. For the SEC: Douglas Miller.

Wednesday, June 2

12:00 p.m. - The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the Bank Policy Institute will kick off their annual conference examining U.S. prudential regulation and its impact on U.S. capital market functioning and liquidity. Speakers from the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Goldman Sachs and others will address topics including sustainable finance, stress testing and more.

Thursday, June 3

10:00 a.m. - Former shareholders of Qihoo 360 will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive their lawsuit alleging top executives at the Chinese internet security company undervalued the company in a going-private transaction and then relisted the company in the Chinese public market for over $60 billion.

The case is Altimeo Asset Management et al. v. Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd et al., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, No. 20-3074. For the investors: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz. For the company: David Kistenbroker of Dechert.

10:50 a.m. - Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan will hold a hearing on bids by four investors seeking to lead a proposed class action against XL Fleet Corp. The lawsuit alleges the electric vehicle company misled investors about its financial prospects before it went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in December 2020. Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Scott+Scott and Wolf Popper represent separate investors vying for the lead role.

The case is Suh v. XL Fleet Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cv-02002.

Friday, June 4

10:00 a.m. - An investor in AmTrust Financial Services Inc will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive a proposed class action against the insurer, its officers and directors, underwriters and auditor over the use of non-standard accounting measures that inflated the company's financial results between 2012 and 2016.

The case is Albano v. Amtrust Financial Services Inc et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1643. For the investors: Andrew Love of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. For Amtrust: Steven Farina of Williams & Connolly. For BDO: Timothy Hoeffner of McDermott Will & Emery. For the banks: Gregg Weiner of Ropes & Gray.

