Week Ahead in Securities: June 14, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 14

9:30 a.m. - San Diego resident Donald Blakstad is scheduled to go on trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan on charges of insider trading and investment fraud. Prosecutors allege Blakstad netted more than $6 million by trading on inside information about biotech company Illumina Inc. They also say he defrauded investors in companies he controlled. Blakstad has denied the allegations.

The case is U.S. v. Blakstad, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-486. For Blakstad: Eugene Iredale of Iredale and Yoo. For the government: Brendan Quigley, Edward Imperatore and Jared Lenow of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York.

Tuesday, June 15

9:00 a.m. - Former Boeing shareholder Lana Weinbach will ask the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive a lawsuit against the company and its transfer agent, Computershare, for forfeiting her shares to the state as abandoned property. Weinbach argues a Missouri federal judge erred in finding the lawsuit was barred by the statute of limitations.

For Weinbach: Sarah Wehmer of The Law Offices Of Dan Haltenhof. For Computershare: Patricia Silva of Lathrop GPM. For The Boeing Company: Jeana Mcferron-Berron.

Thursday, June 17

2:30 a.m. - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce will give a fireside chat at the Crypto Finance Conference St. Moritz discussing her token safe harbor proposal. The event will be held on Central European Time.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com