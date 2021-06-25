Week Ahead in Securities: June 28, 2021

Companies

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 28

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Court Judge John Tharp Jr in Chicago will sentence former Deutsche Bank AG trader Cedric Chanu on seven counts of wire fraud for manipulating the precious metals futures markets by placing fraudulent orders using a tactic known as spoofing. His former colleague James Vorley was sentenced to a year in prison. Prosecutors have said he should serve more than four years in prison, while Chanu's attorneys have asked for time served.

The case is U.S. v. Vorley et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 18-cr-00035. For Vorley: Michael McGovern of Ropes & Gray. For the government: Avi Perry of the DOJ Criminal Division, Fraud Section.

Tuesday, June 29

2:00 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland will hold a case management conference in the U.S. Securities Commission's case alleging former Wells Fargo executive Carrie Tolstedt defrauded the bank's investors over retail account sales practices. Tolstedt has denied the allegations.

The case is SEC v. Tolstedt, No. 20-cv-07987, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California. For Tolstedt: Enu Mainigi and John Williams of Williams & Connolly. For the SEC: Susan LaMarca.

2:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan will hold an initial conference in a proposed shareholder class action against electric vehicle company Arcimoto. Pomerantz, the Rosen Law Firm and Glancy Prongay & Murray have all filed motions asking for their respective clients to be named lead plaintiff.

The case is Barnette v. Arcimoto Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Eastern District, 21-cv-02143. For the potential lead plaintiffs: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz, Gregory Linkh of Glancy Prongay & Murray and Phillip Kim of The Rosen Law Firm. For the company: Matthew Riccardi, Jacob Taber, Lee Richards of Perkins Coie.

Wednesday, June 30

11:10 a.m. - A Facebook shareholder will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to revive a shareholder derivative suit brought against Mark Zuckerberg and other directors over a share reclassification the board approved in 2016. The shareholder argues the Chancery court's ruling dismissal of the case "upends decades of Delaware precedent and would significantly weaken the accountability of corporate fiduciaries."

The case is United Food and Commercial Workers Union v. Mark Zuckerberg et al., Delaware Supreme Court, No. 404,2020. For the investor: Bradford Deleeuw of Deleeuw Law. For the Facebook directors: Kevin Shannon of Potter Anderson & Corroon.

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles will hear competing bids for lead plaintiff status in a proposed class action against electric vehicle company Canoo Inc. The company went public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company last year. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Levi & Korsinsky, The Rosen Law Firm and Pomerantz are all vying to have their clients lead the case.

The case is Blake v. Canoo Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 21-CV-02873. For the various lead plaintiff contenders: Laurence Rosen of The Rosen Law Firm, Nicole Lavallee of Berman Tabacco, Adam Apton of Levi & Korsinsky and Danielle Smith of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For the company: Mark Holscher, David Klein and Jeffrey Sinek of Kirkland & Ellis.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com