Week Ahead in Securities: June 7, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 7

9:00 a.m. - Investors in Nobilis Health Corp will urge the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to revive a lawsuit alleging the healthcare management company and its executives concealed and did not properly write down tens of millions in bad debt.

The case is Yang v. Nobilis Health et al., No. 20-20538. For the investors: Patrick Dahlstrom of Pomerantz. For the company: Tyler Doyle of Smyser Kaplan & Veselka.

Wednesday, June 9

10:00 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York will rehear arguments in a criminal appeal by former Deerfield Management Co partners Theodore Huber and Robert Olan, former CMS employee Christopher Worrall, and political consulting firm founder David Blaszczak, who were convicted in an insider trading case. Both prosecutors and the defendants have said the convictions should be largely overturned in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling. The court has appointed Katherine Goldstein of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as an amicus to argue in favor of upholding the convictions.

The case is U.S. v. Blaszczak, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-2811. For Huber: Alexandra Shapiro, of Shapiro Arato Bach. For Olan: Donald Verrilli Jr of Munger, Tolles & Olson. For Blaszczak: Colleen Cassidy of the Federal Defenders Of New York. For Worrall: Daniel Sullivan of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg. For the government: Ian McGinley, Joshua Naftalis and Won Shin of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Thursday, June 10

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston will hold a hearing on State Street Corporation's extended deferred prosecution agreement. The bank and prosecutors agreed in March to add one year to the compliance monitorship the firm submitted to when it settled fraud allegations in 2017, citing delays caused by the pandemic.

The case is U.S. v. State Street Corporation, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-cr-10153. For the government: Justin O'Connell of the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. For State Street: Robert Keefe and William Paine.

