Week Ahead in Securities: May 10, 2021

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 11

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear oral argument in one of a series of challenges by Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange and exchanges run by Cboe Global Markets to block a plan by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to overhaul public data feeds that broadcast stock prices to investors. The case challenges the SEC's authority to institute confidentiality and conflict of interest provisions. The case is the New York Stock Exchange et al. v. SEC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1242. For NYSE: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For the SEC: Martin Totaro.

Thursday, May 13

9:00 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear attorneys for Slack Technologies Inc argue for the reversal of a judge's ruling allowing an investor to sue over alleged misrepresentations in the registration statement for its 2019 direct listing, in a case that could have broad implications for companies seeking to use the relatively new offering format. Industry groups have filed briefs in support of the company. The case is Pirani v. Slack Technologies Inc., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16419. For Slack: Michael Celio of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. For the plaintiffs: Lawrence Eagel of Bragar Eagel & Squire.

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco will hear attorneys for biotech company Vaxart and its investor Armistice Capital urge dismissal of a COVID-19-related shareholder lawsuit. The proposed class action alleges Vaxart made false statements about its involvement in a U.S. program to fund COVID-19 vaccine development off which Armistice profited. The case is In re Vaxart Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California. No. 20-cv-05949. For Vaxart: Mendy Piekarski of Thompson Hine.For Armistice: Neal Marder of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. For the shareholders: Reed Kathrein of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro.

2:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland will hear attorneys for WeWork and co-founder Adam Neumann urge the dismissal of a private investor's proposed class action lawsuit alleging they violated California Corporations Code through a scheme to inflate the co-working space company's valuation. The case is Vernet v. The We Company et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 20-cv-03686. For The We Company: Maeve O'Connor of Debevoise & Plimpton. For Neumann: Jaren Janghorbani of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. For the investors: Shawn Williams of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

