Week Ahead in Securities: May 3, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 4

9:30 a.m. - An in-person hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose on motions in limine in the criminal case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of defrauding investors and consumers by falsely claiming that the company had developed revolutionary technology that could run a wide array of tests on a few drops of blood. It is her first court appearance since she revealed she was pregnant in March. Pending motions in limine include motions to exclude certain expert testimony, testimony from patients, evidence of Holmes' wealth and lifestyle, and more. Further hearings are set for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The case is U.S. v. Holmes, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-cr-00258. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Schenk. For Holmes: Amy Mason Saharia of Williams & Connolly.

11:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., will hear a motion by Chinese electronics company Luokung Technology Corp to block the Trump Administration's mid-January designation of it as a "Communist Chinese military company." The company seeks a preliminary injunction order blocking the designation, which it said will require U.S. individuals to cease holding its securities. The case is Luokung Technology Corp. et al. v. U.S. Department of Defense et al., No. 21-cv-00583, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia. For the company: Creighton Magid and others of Dorsey & Whitney. For the government: Joseph Borson and Stephen Elliott of the Department of Justice.

2:00 p.m. - The National Association of Federal Equity Receivers will hold a webinar with enforcement attorneys from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and Securities and Exchange Commission on the factors they consider in appointing receivers and what they expect from receiverships. The webinar will be conducted on U.S. East Coast time. For more information, visit: http://nafer.org

Friday, May 7

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan will hear attorneys from Morrison Cohen seeking to withdraw from defending Coinseed Inc. over a lack of communication. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York's attorney general had sued the crypto company and its executives in February, alleging they defrauded thousands of investors, including by charging hidden trading fees and selling “worthless” digital tokens. The case is SEC v. Coinseed et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District Of New York, No. 21-cv-01381. For Coinseed: Jason Gottlieb of Morrison Cohen.

