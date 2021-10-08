Week Ahead in Securities: Oct. 11, 2021

Companies

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Oct. 11

Courts are generally closed in observance of Columbus Day

Tuesday, Oct. 12

9:00 a.m. EDT - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal and other officials from the agency will give speeches and present on panels at the SEC Speaks web conference hosted by the Practising Law Institute.

Thursday, Oct 14

3:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel will hold a hearing on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid for a preliminary injunction against former Goldman Sachs Group Inc senior compliance analyst Jose Luis Casero Sanchez, who the agency accused of insider trading. Casero allegedly made illegal trades ahead of deals he learned about while working in Warsaw, Poland. He has not made an appearance in the case.

The case is SEC v. Sanchez et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-08085. For the SEC: David Snyder and Assunta Vivolo.

Friday, Oct. 15

10:00 a.m. - Attorneys for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will urge U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action alleging the company misled investors about the level of due diligence it performed before acquiring Monsanto and about the cancer risk associated with its Roundup weed killer.

The case is City of Grand Rapids General Retirement System et al v. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-04737. For Bayer: Jordan Eth of Morrison & Foerster and William Savitt of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. For investors: Carol Gilden of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Nicole Lavallee of Berman Tabacco.

