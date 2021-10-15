Week Ahead in Securities: Oct. 18, 2021

Law firms Farella Braun + Martel LLP See all

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

10:00 a.m. - John Afriyie, a former securities analyst convicted of insider trading will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revisit a judge's ordering him to pay more than $500,000 in restitution to Sullivan & Cromwell. The firm did legal work on the case and a parallel civil case for his former employer MSD Capital, which Afriyie argues should not be subject to restitution under the Supreme Court's ruling

The case is U.S. v. John Afriyie, No. 20-2269, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. For Afriyie: Robert Culp. For the government: Edward Imperatore of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

1:30 p.m. - OSI Systems Inc shareholder Creighton Meland will ask U.S. District Judge John Mendez in Sacramento to issue a preliminary injunction blocking California's SB-826, which requires publicly held companies headquartered in the state to include one to three women on their board, depending on its size, by the end of the year. Meland alleges the law pressures him to discriminate against board candidates on the basis of sex.

The case is Meland v. Weber, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, No. 2:19-cv-02288. For Meland: Anastasia Boden of the Pacific Legal Foundation. For the California Secretary of State: Lisa Cisneros of the California Attorney General's Office.

2:00 p.m - Robinhood will urge U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland to dismiss or preemptively deny class status to a lawsuit alleging the online trading platform committed securities fraud by getting paid to send customer orders to other broker-dealers.

The case is In re Robinhood Order Flow Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:20-cv-09328. For Robinhood: Brandon Wisoff of Farella Braun + Martel and others. For the customers: Robert Ahdoot of Ahdoot & Wolfson and others.

Thursday, Oct. 21

8:30 a.m. EDT - SEC Chair Gary Gensler will speak at DC Fintech Week 2021, a four-day virtual conference that features talks on fintech-related innovation, regulation and infrastructure.

9:00 a.m. - McKesson Corp will urge U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco to find that investors who sued the drug wholesaler over an alleged price-fixing scheme in the generic pharmaceutical industry have not shown that the company's stock price was affected by a report that the Department of Justice was investigating.

The case is Evanston Police Pension Fund v. McKesson Corporation et al., No. 3:18-CV-06525, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. For lead plaintiff Evanston Police Pension Fund: Shawn Williams of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. For McKesson: Sara Brody of Sidley Austin.

9:30 a.m. - Berkeley Healthcare Dynamics will ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reverse an order requiring it to disgorge $5.4 million as a relief defendant in an EB-5 fraud case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the Supreme Court's ruling in Liu v. SEC, the court should have deducted $2.7 million in legitimate business expenses, the holding company argues.

The court will also hear from law firm Pritzker Levine, which argues that its work was instrumental in preserving $26.7 million for investors in the case, on which it expended $1.3 million in fees and expenses, only to be wrongly denied repayment by the court.

The case is SEC v. Berkeley Healthcare Dynamics, Nos. 20-16754 and 20-17419, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. For Berkeley: Daniel Dunne of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. For the SEC: Kerry Dingle. For Pritzker: Allison Ehlert of Ehlert Hicks.

10:00 a.m. - Former shareholders of Chinese solar energy company JA Solar will argue to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive their lawsuit alleging the company and two officers defrauded investors by deflating the company's worth before a merger only to immediately relist the company in China with a much higher valuation.

The case is Altimeo Asset Management ODS et al. v. JA Solar Holdings et al., No. 20-4268, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Altimeo Asset Management: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz

For JA Solar: Bradley Klein of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Friday, Oct. 22

9:30 a.m. - The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association will urge the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia to vacate an order exempting municipal advisors from registering as brokers when facilitating some private placements of municipal debt. The Wall Street group says the SEC improperly used the COVID-19 pandemic to get around usual rulemaking procedures.

The case is SIFMA v. SEC, U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1306. For SIFMA: Sarah Levine of Jones Day. For the SEC: Theodore Weiman.

1:00 p.m. - Fordham University School of Law will hold its annual symposium on corporate and financial law, focused on special purpose acquisition vehicles. The daylong symposium will examine SPACs' role in financial markets and "explore whether the current body of corporate and securities law is sufficient to regulate" the offerings. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce will give the keynote speech.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com