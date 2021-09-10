Week Ahead in Securities: Sept. 13, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Sept. 13

10 a.m. - Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero in San Francisco will preside over a settlement conference for a shareholder derivative suit accusing Pinterest Inc’s executives and directors of participating in and “tacitly” endorsing a culture of race and sex discrimination. Pinterest has moved to dismiss the suit, arguing that the board has been actively working to investigate and combat workplace discrimination.

The case is In re Pinterest Derivative Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-08331. For the shareholders: Julie Reiser of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Louise Renne of Renne Public Law Group; Joseph Weiss of WeissLaw; and Francis Bottini of Bottini & Bottini. For Pinterest: Boris Feldman and Mary Eaton of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni will sentence Stefan Qin, the founder of cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Virgil Capital, during an in-person hearing in Manhattan for defrauding investors in his $92.4 million cryptocurrency arbitrage fund. Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of eight years and a forfeiture of nearly $54.8 million for Qin, while his attorneys have called for two years.

The case is USA v. Qin, U.S. District Court Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-CR-00075. For Qin: Sean Hecker of Kaplan Hecker & Fink. For the government: Daniel Tracer and Audrey Strauss.

2 p.m. - Pinterest will ask U.S. District Judge William Orrick during an in-person hearing in San Francisco to dismiss a shareholder's proposed class action alleging that the company violated securities laws by misleading investors into believing that the company was successfully expanding its U.S. user base. Pinterest says it accurately disclosed its prospects for growth.

The case is Hessong v. Pinterest Inc. et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-08243. For Hessong: Whitney Street of Block & Leviton and Christian Levis of Lowey Dannenberg. For Pinterest: Boris Feldman and Mary Eaton of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Thursday, Sept. 16

2 p.m. - A class of PG&E will ask U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr to approve a $10 million settlement and additional attorney fees during an in-person hearing in Oakland, California. If approved, the settlement would release PG&E from claims that it failed to disclose that its wildfire prevention and safety protocols, including rolling power outages, were inadequate.

The case is Vataj v. Johnson et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:19-cv-06996. For the shareholders: Patrick Dahlstrom and Louis Ludwig of Pomerantz; and Larry Rosen and Jonathan Horne of The Rosen Law Firm. For PG&E: Gavin Masuda and James E. Brandt of Latham & Watkins.

Friday, Sept. 17

1:30 p.m. - Non-party Vanity Fair reporter Nick Bilton will ask U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar to revoke Twitter shareholders’ subpoena asking him to testify as part of a lawsuit alleging that the company covered up that its user engagement and growth had stalled. Twitter has denied the allegations. Bilton has said that the subpoena should be tossed because of protections for newsgathering granted under the First Amendment.

The case is In re Twitter Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:16-cv-05314. For Bilton: Kelli Sager of Davis Wright Tremaine. For the shareholders: Daniel Drosman and Tor Gronborg of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Gregg Levin and Lance Oliver of Motley Rice. For Twitter: John Dwyer and Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria of Cooley; and James Kreissman and Jonathan Youngwood of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com