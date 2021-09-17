Week Ahead in Securities: Sept. 20, 2021

Law firms Cooley LLP See all

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP See all

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP See all

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP See all

Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, Sept. 20

8 a.m. - Jury selection is set to begin in Oakland, California before U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar for Twitter shareholders’ lawsuit alleging that the company covered up that its user engagement and growth had stalled. Twitter has denied the allegations.

The case is In re Twitter Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:16-cv-05314. For the shareholders: Daniel Drosman and Tor Gronborg of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Gregg Levin and Lance Oliver of Motley Rice. For Twitter: John Dwyer and Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria of Cooley; and James Kreissman and Jonathan Youngwood of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

9 a.m. - A Meredith Corp investor will ask a three-judge-panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit to revive their suit alleging that the media company misled investors about the success of integrating Time, which Meredith acquired for $2.8 billion in 2018.

The case is City of Plantation Police Officers Pension

Fund v. Meredith Corporation et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, No. 20-3510. For the lead plaintiff: John Browne and Adam Wierzbowski of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann. For Meredith Corp: Patrick Gibbs of Cooley.

Thursday, Sept. 23

1:30 p.m. - Charles Schwab & Co Inc brokerage clients will ask Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco to certify a proposed class who allege that the company routed their trade orders to UBS Securities LLC, potentially depriving the clients of better terms for their transactions. The company has denied that it violated securities law.

The case is Crago v. Charles Schwab & Co Inc et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:16-cv-03938. For the proposed class: Jonathan Rotter of Glancy Prongay & Murray; and Lawrence Eagel of Bragar Eagel & Squire. For Schwab: Gilbert Serota of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; and Alex Kaplan of Sidley Austin.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com