Week Ahead in Securities: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, September 27

10:00 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York will hear from investors in Hain Celestial Group Inc, who urge the court to revive their securities lawsuit alleging the health food company misled investors about its sales between 2014 and 2016.

The case is In Re: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Securities Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1517. For investors: Christine Fox of Labaton Sucharow. For the company: John Hillebrecht of DLA Piper.

10:00 a.m. EDT - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee will meet virtually to discuss how mutual funds are increasingly participating in pre-IPO offerings and the alternate pathways, including special purpose acquisition vehicles, available to companies that seek to go public.

Thursday, September 30

2:00 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan will hold a final pretrial conference in the criminal case against Iconix Brand Group Inc founder and former Chief Executive Officer Neil Cole, who is charged with accounting fraud for allegedly inflating the apparel licensing company's revenue.

The case is U.S. v. Cole, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00869. For Cole: Lorin Reisner, Richard Tarlowe and Andrew Reich of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. For the government:Scott Hartman, Andrew Thomas and Noah Solowiejczyk.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com