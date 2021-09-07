Week Ahead in Securities: Sept. 7, 2021

Law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Thursday, Sept. 9

8 a.m. - The lead plaintiff in a securities class action against Symantec Corp, now known as NortonLifeLock Inc, will ask U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco to approve a proposed $70 million settlement. The settlement would resolve claims that the Norton Antivirus software owner reported misleading and false financial statements, damaging the company’s share price and shareholders. The company has denied wrongdoing.

The case is WHA Felix v. Symantec Corporation et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-02902. For the lead plaintiff: Jeroen van Kwawegen, Jeremy Robinson, Rebecca Boon and Jonathan Uslaner of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann. For Symantec: Caz Hashemi, Jerome Birn Jr. and Jessica Snorgrass of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

10 a.m. - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will host a panel called “Reimagining Investor Protection in a Digital World: the Behavioral Design of Online Trading Platforms.” The panel will be moderated by Elissa Germaine of the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and Paul Sommerstad of financial management company Cerity Partners. Speakers include Stephen Hall of financial reform-focused non-profit Better Markets; Daniel Egan of investment app Betterment; Punam Anand Keller of Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business; and Steve Shu of behavioral economics consulting firm Digital Nudging Tech.

The committee will also discuss its recommendations that the regulatory agency enforce stricter disclosure rules for special purpose acquisition companies. Also on the agenda is a discussion about how the SEC can improve Rule 10b5-1, which establishes trading plans to allow insiders at public companies to sell their stock. For more information on the meeting, click here.

11 a.m. - HP Inc will ask U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco to dismiss its shareholders’proposed class action accusing the company of misleading investors into believing the financial performance of its printing supply business was improving. The shareholders are suing to recoup losses they suffered when HP’s share price dropped by $10.5 billion after the company disclosed the printing supplies unit’s corrected financial information. HP has denied wrongdoing.

The case is In re HP Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-01260. For lead plaintiffs: Jennifer Joost, Eli Greenstein and Stacey Kaplan of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check; and Jonathan Uslaner of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann. For HP: Brian Lutz and Lissa Percopo of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Sara Brody of Sidley Austin.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com