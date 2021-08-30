Westinghouse avoids prosecution in $21 million cooperation deal

The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - U.S. nuclear plant maker Westinghouse Electric Co LLC will not be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office of South Carolina or the state's attorney general as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding now-abandoned nuclear reactors commissioned by utilities Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas Co, agreements made public on Monday show.

Westinghouse, which has seen two of its former employees charged with hiding delays with the project and its true cost, will as part of the deal with the U.S. Attorney pay $21.25 million to a state assistance program for low-income ratepayers "affected" by the project's failure, the Attorney's Office said. Under both deals, the company commits to continue cooperating with investigators. Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas, a subsidiary of SCANA Corp, had implemented rate increases for South Carolina customers to pay for the project.

Westinghouse spokesperson Sheriece Dick said about the agreements: "Westinghouse has fully cooperated with the joint federal and state grand jury investigation."

Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said in a statement: "Westinghouse's cooperation is vital to our ongoing efforts to hold accountable the individuals most responsible for this debacle."

A spokesperson representing South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that it was investigating individuals who may have committed crimes, rather than pursuing a "corporate prosecution (that) has the potential to only harm people who had nothing to do with the project."

Westinghouse has so far produced more than three million pages of documents, data and correspondence to investigators, DeHart's office said.

Announcement of the two agreements comes a day before Jeffrey Benjamin, a former Westinghouse senior vice president, is scheduled to be arraigned in Columbia, South Carolina federal court on felony charges for allegedly concealing cost overruns and delays that derailed the V.C. Summer project.

Benjamin's lawyers, including William Sullivan of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, say the charges are "baseless."

Three individuals in addition to Benjamin have been charged in connection to the ongoing investigation over the project, which cost $9 billion before being scrapped.

The other individuals, who have pleaded guilty, are executives of project co-owner SCANA Corp, including its ex-chief executive Kevin Marsh, and a former Westinghouse vice president Carl Churchman.

Their misrepresentations resulted in billions of dollars in losses to the project's owners, Benjamin's indictment says.

SCANA and the other project owner, state-owned Santee Cooper, said in 2017 they would abandon the twin-reactor project in Jenkinsville, South Carolina a year after it was expected to begin producing power.

