What a Michigan judge's courtroom behavior says about judicial impunity

A panel of Michigan appeals court judges made a striking public accusation against a colleague last week when they said that Jackson County Judge John McBain is unfit for the bench.

A 3-0 court ruling saying another judge “is in the wrong line of work” is certainly unusual. On the other hand, close observers of Michigan courts and McBain’s notorious public record – including an episode in which he left the bench to physically tussle with a defiant defendant – might have seen it coming.

McBain didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment.

The Michigan Court of Appeals’ Feb. 1 opinion overturned McBain’s 30-year minimum sentence in Dawn Marie Dixon-Bey’s case. Dixon-Bey was convicted of second-degree murder for stabbing her boyfriend, Gregory Stack, in 2015, according to the opinion by Judge Amy Ronayne Krause.

Although a jury acquitted her of first-degree murder, McBain sentenced Dixon-Bey to 35 to 70 years, saying she had committed a particularly "brutal, premeditated" murder, McBain explained during a July 2020 hearing. McBain, a former prosecutor, was visibly angry as he issued the sentence, according to video of the proceeding.

A different appeals court panel in 2017 said the sentencing was inappropriate and sent the case back, but McBain defied its orders and resentenced Dixon-Bey to a similar term. The judge reiterated that his sentencing was "correct" during the 2020 hearing, adding that he hoped his decision would be appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Krause wrote that no laws or rules obligate lower court judges to agree with a higher court's decisions. “However, courts are obligated to comply with decisions and opinions from higher courts,” Krause said. McBain’s “abandonment of impartiality and unwillingness to follow the law would be bad enough,” but his comments further reflect an “inability” to do so, Krause said.

Despite the pointed language, the court’s actions were much milder. It sent the case back and said that a different judge must hear it. And it suggested that McBain’s behavior and statements “may warrant investigation by the Judicial Tenure Commission.”

Although serious questions about his courtroom behavior have persisted for years, a representative of the Judicial Tenure Commission told me that McBain has never faced neither a formal complaint from the judges’ oversight body nor a public sanction.

McBain’s conduct exemplifies the impunity enabled by systems of special rules for some judges in state courts throughout the country. It’s another instance of a shocking pattern of behavior that further undermines the secretive systems of self-policing for tens of thousands of local judges.

Lynn Helland, executive director of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, told me that the oversight agency can’t answer questions about whether McBain has been privately reprimanded or faced grievances because of the “strict confidentiality imposed by the court rules.” He said that I am essentially relegated to making inferences about the disciplinary process based on the limited information the judiciary releases (as is everyone else, by law and court rules).

There are nearly 30,000 state, county and municipal judges in the U.S., according to Reuters’ June 2020 “Teflon Robe” investigation, the first comprehensive accounting of judicial misconduct nationally. It found that thousands of judges violated ethics rules over the previous 12 years, while largely escaping accountability. About nine of every 10 judges who faced sanctions were allowed to return to the bench, including for substantial transgressions and actual crimes.

At least 38 states discipline judges privately. And almost every state requires a panel of judges to approve the removal of other judges.

In 2021, there were about 115 public state discipline proceedings against judges, according to the Center for Judicial Ethics at the National Center for State Courts. More than half – approximately 55% – were settled pursuant to an agreement; and just two judges were removed from office in 2021.

As in many states, the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission can investigate and file formal complaints, but it is the state's high court that decides on discipline or removal. And, as in other states, discipline is rare.

The Michigan commission said it received 464 grievances in 2020 and closed 413 without action. It issued three public complaints in 2020, and none in 2021, Helland told me. No judges were disciplined in 2020; one was disciplined in 2021.

The commission received about 550 requests for investigation per year over the past decade, but just 24, overall, have resulted in any public discipline, local news website MLive.com reported in September 2019.

Given historic practice, it's unsurprising that McBain, too, hasn't faced any serious discipline, despite his widely reported history of courtroom misbehavior.

Higher courts have ordered McBain to amend his sentences unusually frequently, MLive reported in July 2020. The judge's courtroom behavior was the focus of a 2018 law note in the Journal of the Legal Profession, including a section titled "Judge McBain's Habit of Judicial Misconduct." And he has repeatedly made local headlines for his courtroom antics.

In 2014, McBain lost his temper and yelled "I hope you die in prison!" at a disruptive defendant, moments before actually giving her a life sentence.

In 2015, McBain’s behavior was the focus of a 28-page Michigan Supreme Court decision that redefined (read: lowered) the state standard for judicial impartiality. The justices held that McBain had "exhibited judicial bias" to the jury, but they didn't refer him to the Judicial Tenure Commission.

In 2016, McBain removed his robe and jumped into a scrum along with a court security guard who was trying to arrest an unruly defendant – apparently unnecessarily. All of it was captured on video.

“I’m about to bust your fucking arm,” the judge said as he wrestled with the defendant.

McBain later appeared in an episode of the television show Crime Watch Daily and commented on his conduct. “I would hope that most judges would do the same thing,” McBain said.

The Michigan Supreme Court and Judicial Tenure Commission apparently took no issue with McBain’s courtroom brawl.

It’s no wonder, then, that McBain's troubling conduct has continued.

