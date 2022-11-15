When do toxic exposures trigger insurance coverage? asks appeals court

Summary Are insurers responsible if resulting illnesses are discovered long after a policy has expired?

Answer to question certified to West Virginia top court will have ‘exceptional importance’ for chemical industry















(Reuters) - A federal appeals court asked the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for guidance on whether long-expired insurance policies cover liability for toxic exposures that allegedly occurred during the policy period but cause illnesses that are diagnosed decades later.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday the state’s high court has never addressed that question, and its answer will have implications far beyond the current dispute between Westfield Insurance Co and its former insured, Sistersville Tank Works (STW).

“Due to the long history of West Virginia housing a substantial chemical industry, this question is likely to be a matter of exceptional importance for the State,” the three-judge panel said in a per curiam order.

Attorneys for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday.

The 4th Circuit’s order came three weeks after it heard arguments in the case, which began when STW was hit with three state-court lawsuits in 2016.

The state-court plaintiffs were diagnosed with various forms of cancer between 2014 and 2016. They said STW supplied and serviced chemical storage tanks at their workplaces between 1960 and the early 2000s, and alleged that the tanks were defective or improperly serviced, exposing the workers to carcinogenic toxins.

Westfield had insured STW against liability for “bodily injury” between 1985 and 2010, the 4th Circuit said. The insurer agreed to defend STW against the cancer victims’ lawsuits but reserved its right to contest coverage in a separate action, which it filed in U.S. District Court in Wheeling in 2018.

Among other things, Westfield argued that coverage for latent illnesses is triggered only by manifestation of the illness, which occurred after its policies had expired.

STW argued instead for a “continuous trigger” theory. First developed for asbestos-injury cases, that theory deems the injury to occur throughout the exposure period.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey ruled for STW, predicting the state high court would adopt the continuous-trigger theory.

And so it might, the 4th Circuit said. But, it might also adopt the manifestation trigger, or an “initial-exposure” trigger, or an “injury-in-fact” trigger. Courts throughout the 4th Circuit and, indeed, the country, have used all four theories, the panel said.

Therefore, “we certify the following question of law to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals,” the 4th Circuit said. “At what point in time does bodily injury occur to trigger insurance coverage for claims stemming from chemical exposure or other analogous harm that contributed to development of a latent illness?”

The case is Westfield Insurance Company v. Sistersville Tank Works Inc.; Robert N. Edwards; E. Jane Price, individually and as executrix of the estate of Robert G. Price, deceased; Douglas L. Steele; Carol Steele, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-2052.

For Westfield Insurance: Ernest Hentschel II and Brent Kesner of Kesner & Kesner

For Sistersville Tank Works: Patrick Shannon Casey, Sandra Marie Chapman, and Ryan Paul Orth of Casey & Chapman

For Edwards et al.: David Belknap Lunsford of Hartley Law Group











