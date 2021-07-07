Whistleblower loses bid to revive Bayer, Eli Lilly cases over DOJ's objections

Eli Lilly logo at one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to revive two lawsuits accusing drugmakers Eli Lilly and Co Inc and Bayer Corp of kickback schemes that the U.S. Justice Department sought to have dismissed over the objections of the whistleblower who filed them.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans rejected arguments by entities controlled by National Healthcare Analysis Group that the Justice Department had acted arbitrarily in seeking the dismissal of the False Claims Act cases.

The lawsuits were among 11 that NHCA Group filed nationally that generally accused drugmakers of improperly providing doctors' offices with free nursing and insurance services, which, in turn, caused pharmacies to submit claims tainted by kickbacks to Medicare and Medicaid.

Those lawsuits were filed under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue companies to recover taxpayer funds paid out based on false claims.

The department can intervene in such cases, and if it does not, whistleblowers typically can litigate them on its behalf in hopes of winning a cut of a settlement.

But in 2018, the department during the Trump administration adopted a new policy aimed at encouraging its attorneys to more frequently exercise its authority to seek the dismissal of "meritless" or "parasitic" lawsuits it does not back.

NHCA's cases were among the biggest group it moved to toss. The department called NHCA Group a "professional" whistleblower established by investors and former Wall Street bankers that built its cases by paying third parties for information.

NHCA argued that the government did not have unfettered discretion to seek the dismissal of the cases its affiliates Health Choice Alliance and Health Choice Group filed and that it deserved a hearing to present evidence to rebut the request.

The federal appeals courts are split on what is required for the Justice Department to dismiss a case over a whistleblower's objection. U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker wrote that "some type of actual hearing is required" by the statute.

But she said the court did not need to determine the exact bounds of the DOJ's discretion to dismiss cases because the magistrate judge overseeing the cases did hold a hearing and did not prevent NHCA's entities from presenting evidence at it.

Walker noted that NHCA had brought its founder, lawyer John Mininno, to oral arguments on the department's motion to dismiss but "simply chose not to call the witness or offer any other evidence."

She said the government had also met its burden in showing dismissal was for a proper government purpose by stating the allegations lacked sufficient merit to justify the cost of further litigation and could undermine government policies.

Mininno did not respond to a request for comment. Kenneth Starr, the former independent counsel charged with investigating President Bill Clinton and who is now of counsel with The Lanier Law Firm, argued the appeal for NHCA.

U.S. Circuit Judge Catharina Haynes concurred in the judgment only. Bayer, Eli Lilly and the Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is U.S. ex rel. Health Choice Alliance LLC v. Eli Lilly and Co Inc, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-40906.

