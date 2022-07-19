White & Case can’t quit Russia. Karma?

The logo of law firm White & Case is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Law firm client relationships are a bit like marriages. They work best when both parties want to stay together.

But when the relationships are unhappy (to paraphrase Leo Tolstoy), each one is unhappy in its own way.

Consider White & Case and the Russian Federation, which remain yoked together in a $50 billion case involving defunct oil company Yukos – never mind the firm’s expressed desire to end its representation following the invasion of Ukraine.

As my colleague Jacqueline Thomsen reports, Russia in a court filing last week said it opposed the 2,500-lawyer firm’s bid to withdraw from its defense. Doing so “would have a material adverse effect” on the country’s interests in the long-running case, which is pending in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

A White & Case spokesperson via email declined comment “on any current or former client matters.”

Russia’s International Centre for Legal Protection, which coordinates the nation’s legal defense in various jurisdictions, did not respond to a request for comment.

In court papers, White & Case partner Carolyn Lamm, an international litigator and past president of the American Bar Association, tacitly acknowledged that the firm is stuck with its now-unwanted client, at least for the time being.

Given “the complex and fact-intensive nature of the current phase of proceedings,” she wrote on July 14, White & Case “has been unable to withdraw from this representation.”

Lamm added that the firm has informed Russia “that it will file a Motion to Withdraw as Counsel as soon as possible under the ethical rules.”

The stakes are enormous: Yukos shareholders are seeking to enforce a record-setting $50 billion arbitration award issued in 2014 by a trio of international arbitrators in the Netherlands against Russia.

Andrey Kondakov, director general of the International Centre for Legal Protection, in a July 11 affidavit said that during the “past several months, Centre’s team has been taking the necessary steps to identify potential replacement candidates to assist during future stages of this U.S. litigation.”

But he also made clear that finding new lawyers wouldn’t be easy. The matter is “highly complex and dependent upon a thorough knowledge of the procedural and evidentiary record” dating back more than a decade.

Complexity aside, I have a hard time imagining many comparable firms would be eager to step in – not with the all-but-certain PR backlash, plus the difficulty in getting paid amid economic sanctions.

And that’s not even factoring in internal objections from firm lawyers and law student recruits unwilling to devote themselves to getting Russia off the hook for allegedly taking actions designed to bankrupt Yukos.

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine (Russia calls it as "special military operation"), more than 5,000 civilians have been killed, according to the U.N. human rights office. Another 5.8 million Ukrainians have become refugees.

Major international firms en masse have closed or spun off their offices in Russia and pledged not to take new engagements on behalf of state-connected entities.

Shedding current clients, however, is more difficult -- and legal ethics experts tell me White & Case has no easy out.

“The ethics rules do not allow a law firm to end a representation whenever the law firm feels like it,” Bruce Green, a professor at Fordham University School of Law, said via email. “Leaving in the middle of a representation without good cause may be disloyal and prejudicial to the client.”

Moreover, he noted, the firm needs the court's permission to exit. “Here, the Russian Federation has not consented, and the court is unlikely to give White & Case permission to withdraw over the client's objection because everyone seems to agree that the client would be prejudiced if its longtime counsel walked away at this moment.”

Fellow legal ethics expert Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University School of Law, noted that bar rules in the District of Columbia allow for withdrawal if a “client persists in a course of action involving the lawyer’s services that the lawyer reasonably believes is criminal or fraudulent.”

While invading a sovereign nation might be considered criminal, Gillers said, it has nothing to do with White & Case’s legal services in the Yukos representation.

Overall, the D.C. Bar’s position is that “Clients should not be left lawyerless because their lawyers come to dislike them or find their conduct repugnant," he said. “If you signed on, you’re in until someone takes your place."

Of course, it’s not ideal for anyone to be represented by lawyers who don’t want the job. But with 1.2 million attorneys in the United States, Gillers said, it’s usually not hard for a client (with money) to find a replacement.

Indeed, White & Case along with Debevoise & Plimpton recently managed to shed sanctioned Russian lender Sberbank as a client.

Replacing those two major law firms is Wilk Auslander in New York. Name partner Jay Auslander told me that his firm agreed to represent the bank in a suit brought by the family of an American who was killed when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Auslander said he concluded his firm could mount a “fair and diligent defense” that the bank – like its co-defendants including MoneyGram International Inc – could not be held liable for facilitating low-level money transfers to groups alleged to have downed the plane.

The Yukos matter is different though, with its multi-billion dollar allegations stemming from alleged misdeeds of the Russian Federation itself.

It strikes me that White & Case’s newfound aversion to representing Russia is, well, tardy.

After all, when the firm in 2015 first entered its appearance in the case, Russia had already invaded and annexed Crimea.

As the saying goes, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them."

