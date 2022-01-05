White House says strong anti-trust laws are good for tech industry

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that strong anti-trust laws are good for the technology industry.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that over the past 10 years the largest tech platforms have been getting an unfair advantage over smaller competitors.

