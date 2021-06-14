Why courts should bring back evidence of FDA clearance in medical device trials

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 2, 2021 - In product liability cases against medical device companies, federal and state courts are frequently excluding from trial evidence of the FDA’s pre-market analysis and clearance of these products. This result may surprise medical device companies: they are among the most heavily regulated industries in the United States and spend extensive time and resources to ensure that they comply with FDA regulations before selling medical devices.

But these courts believe that evidence of FDA's review is relevant but that juries may give it toomuch weight in a liability calculus. One court went so far as to threaten to sanction attorneys if they said "FDA" at trial.

Excluding evidence of the FDA's review of a highly regulated product causes inequitable results at trial. This fundamental unfairness recently led a New Jersey appellate court to vacate two jury verdicts against medical device companies and to order new trials.1

In those trials, the courts prevented the medical device companies from explaining that the FDA studied and cleared their surgical mesh products, but the court did not bar the plaintiffs from arguing to the jury that the defendants should have done more studies before selling the products. The plaintiffs thus used the exclusion of FDA evidence as both a sword and a shield, resulting in jury verdicts that were tainted by the unfairness.

The juries were misled into believing that the companies were unreasonable for not doing premarket clinical testing in patients when the whole story (that was hidden from the juries) was that the FDA did not believe such testing was necessary.

In addition to discussing this decision and its reasoning, this article will describe how the unique regulatory framework for certain medical devices has generated a deep split in the caselaw.Hrymoc and cases like it show a path forward for medical device companies to present the whole truth to juries at trials.

The Medical Device Amendments of 1976 classify medical devices into three classes "depending upon the degree of regulation necessary to provide reasonable assurance of their safety and effectiveness."2 For instance, Class I devices include bandages, Class II devices include surgical mesh, and Class III devices include coronary stents.

While Class I devices present little risk of injury and do not require FDA premarket review, the FDA must review Class II and III devices before doctors may use them because these devices usually pose greater risks of injury. A medical device company who wishes to sell a Class II or III product must demonstrate to the FDA, with premarket studies, that the risk-benefit profile of these products is acceptable.

An effective way to make this showing is to reference medical devices that are already on the market and widely used by doctors, establishing a record of favorable clinical experience. Under this process — known as a Section 510(k) review — the manufacturer must show that its new medical device is "substantially equivalent" to one that is already on the market and shares the same technological characteristics and intended use.3

To support this showing, the manufacture may provide data proving that the new device is at least as safe and effective as the predicate device and that any new technological characteristics do not raise novel questions about the product's safety.

In response, the FDA may demand more data and studies. The FDA offers guidance regarding what a 510(k) submission should include, and manufacturers are not required to conduct premarket clinical testing to support their 510(k) submissions.4

Under the 510(k) framework, the FDA reviews the manufacturer's premarket studies, e.g., animal testing and studies on biocompatibility and toxicity, together with the clinical experience of doctors with the predicate device, and decides whether the risk-benefit profile is acceptable.

If successful, then the FDA gives "clearance" for these devices to be sold.5 The FDA emphasizes that "the principles of safety and effectiveness underlie the substantial equivalence determination in every 510(k) review."6

It is well-accepted that evidence of a "product's compliance with an applicable product safety statute or administrative regulation is properly considered in determining whether the product is defective."7 Numerous courts hold that "[e]vidence of compliance with [FDA] regulations is evidence, but not conclusive, of due care."8

Contrary to these principles, a growing number of courts have excluded evidence specifically of 510(k) medical device clearance. While the relevance of such clearance — and the process a manufacturer must go through to get its device cleared — may be intuitively obvious, courts have found support for excluding the evidence, based in large part on a misapplication of Medtronic,Inc.v.Lohr, 518 U.S. 470 (1996).

In Lohr, the U.S. Supreme Court addressed whether complying with 510(k) premarket requirements preempts state law negligence claims against medical device manufacturers. In Lohr, the plaintiff brought a state law negligence claim against Medtronic, alleging the manufacturer breached its duty of care in the design, manufacture, and sale of a pacemaker.9

Medtronic argued that its compliance with the 510(k) process and FDA clearance preempted state law tort claims. The Supreme Court held that plaintiff's claims were not preempted.

The Court faulted Medtronic for "exaggerat[ing] the importance of the § 510(k) process and the FDA letter to the company regarding the pacemaker's substantial equivalence to a grandfathered device," explaining that "'[t]he 510(k) process is focused on equivalence, not safety.'"10

The Court was critical of the amount of time and resources the FDA spends on 510(k) review, in contrast to more intense review processes: "Section 510(k) notification requires little information, rarely elicits a negative response from the FDA, and gets processed very quickly."11

Times have changed since Lohr was decided in 1996. The Court's criticisms of the FDA relied on data from 1987 that is not accurate today.12 The FDA has substantially updated its guidance in the twenty-five years since Lohr.

More recently, courts of appeals have split on whether to admit evidence of 510(k) clearance. Several have affirmed the exclusion of 510(k) evidence, particularly in pelvic mesh cases.

For instance, in Kaiserv.Johnson&Johnson, 947 F.3d 996 (7th Cir. 2020), the court permitted the exclusion of 510(k) evidence, stating that "probative value of this evidence was minimal at best and that admitting it would precipitate a confusing sideshow over the details of the § 510(k) process."13

The Fourth Circuit in Campbellv.BostonScientificCorp., 882 F.3d 70 (4th Cir. 2018), reached the same result, explaining "while 510(k) clearance might say something about the safety of the cleared product, it does not say very much that is specific."14 The Eleventh Circuit stated that "the 510(k) review process is notrelevant to a product's safety" and that excluding that evidence is acceptable.15

Conversely, other courts have held that evidence of the FDA's 510(k) clearance is relevant and that the probative value of the evidence outweighs the risk of unfair prejudice. To address complaints of juror confusion, these courts add guardrails regarding how 510(k) clearance may be discussed at trial.

For example, in InreDavol, 2020 WL 6603657, at *8 (S.D. Ohio Oct. 20, 2020), a surgical mesh case, the court admitted evidence of 510(k) clearance and planned to "instruct the jury on the § 510(k) process and explain that the § 510(k) process does not mean that the FDA vouches for the safety of the device or that the FDA conducts any independent testing on the device."

To minimize jury confusion, the court excluded expert testimony "on the background or legal meaning of the process" during testimony about how the defendant satisfied the 510(k) requirements.16 Other courts have followed a similar approach.17 And other courts have similarly permitted the jury to hear evidence of a medical device company's compliance with FDA rules and regulations.18

While courts are divided on handling 510(k) evidence, a New Jersey appellate court recently struck down two jury verdicts in medical device cases on the basis that excluding 510(k) evidence was fundamentally unfair to the defendant.

In Hrymocv.Ethicon,Inc., the New Jersey Appellate Division vacated two pelvic mesh verdicts for the plaintiffs and ordered new trials where the trial courts had excluded all evidence of the 510(k) process.19 The court emphasized the practical effects of how excluding this key evidence "actually played out in these two trials."20

The "plaintiffs' counsel in both cases took considerable advantage of the judges' exclusion of the FDA clearance proof, by telling and reminding the jurors that defendants performed no clinical studies of the pelvic mesh devices before they were implanted in these patients." The plaintiffs' lawyer infused the trial with this critique, both in cross-examining witnesses and in opening and closing argument.21

In closing at one trial, the plaintiff's lawyer "stressed" "that the jury 'never heard a witness . . . explain why [a study] wasn't done, why it wasn't necessary'" before the product was marketed.22 Of course, no such witness was presented because the court excluded such testimony.

Additionally, "the plaintiffs' counsel . . .exhorted the jury to impose punitive damages to 'punish' defendants so they would 'do clinical studies.'"23 Although these arguments were not "inappropriate" in themselves, fundamental fairness requires that "defendants should have been permitted to try to counter them by allowing the jurors to at least know about the 510(k) clearance process and the fact that the FDA did not require such clinical studies."24

Wholly excluding FDA evidence confuses jurors who generally are aware that the FDA regulates medical devices.25 A "complete ban on any disclosure of the 510(k) clearance process to the jurors" was reversible error and "had the clear capacity to lead to possibly unjust results."26

Instead of excluding 510(k) evidence, the court suggested alternatives to "help assure a fair trial," including (i) a "well-crafted stipulation or a modest presentation of evidence by both sides" with a limiting instruction, (ii) limits on "the number of witnesses and amount of trial time expended on the subject," (iii) a neutral explanation of the difference between pre-market approval and "substantial equivalency" clearance by the judge, and (iv) with respect to pre-market clinical data, admission of portions of FDA documents that indicate the studies were not needed.27

Trials fundamentally are a search for the truth. Yet, some courts blind juries from key facts by excluding from trial evidence of the FDA's review and oversight over 510(k) medical devices.

In products liability cases where plaintiffs allege that the devices are unsafe and defectively designed, and that the companies were negligent in bringing the devices to market, this evidence is highly relevant to the jury's task and a company's defense.

Without this evidence, jurors are left to decide the case in a world of half-truths, laboring under the misimpression that the company did not do enough to ensure that the benefits of the device outweighed its potential risks or sold the device without any oversight by the FDA.

But the truth is that medical devices are not studied or developed in a vacuum — as a matter of federal law, the FDA plays a critical regulatory role.

Although courts that have excluded such evidence believe that jurors may overinterpret evidence of the FDA’s 510(k) clearance process and decision, the New Jersey appellate court’s recent decision in Hrymoc v. Ethicon, Inc., recognizes that the answer is not to just exclude the evidence.

It allows the jury to hear and consider evidence of the FDA’s oversight, while ensuring that jury understands what FDA clearance means and does not mean, thus avoiding the purported risk of juror confusion. Hrymoc leads the way as persuasive authority for other courts grappling with the admissibility of FDA 510(k) clearance at trial.

