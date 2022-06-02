Why GM's Mary Barra got no special deposition treatment from Georgia Supreme Court

(Reuters) - Corporate CEOs and CFOs are busy people with a lot of responsibilities. So are myriad other workers whose colleagues depend on their efforts. And so are single parents juggling jobs outside of the home.

All of them – indeed, all witnesses called for a deposition in a civil suit in state court in Georgia – are entitled to ask for an order shielding them from testifying because the deposition would be an “undue burden or expense.” In every civil case in state court, Georgia trial judges have discretion to weigh the potential value of the requested discovery against the disruption it would cause to the witness.

What Georgia judges cannot do, under a ruling on Wednesday from the Georgia Supreme Court, is apply a special test for corporate executives who don't want to be deposed.

The unanimous Supreme Court rejected a call from General Motors LLC and a host of amici – including Georgia-based companies United Parcel Service Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and The Coca-Cola Company – to adopt the so-called apex doctrine to protect high-ranking executives from abusive and harassing discovery demands.

Under the apex framework, which is widely used in federal court, judges consider four factors in assessing demands for depositions from top-level executives: the corporate official’s rank and responsibilities; her personal knowledge of facts relevant to the litigation; the extent to which those facts can be obtained in discovery; and the possibility of obtaining the information from a different source.

GM’s lawyers at Alston & Bird told the Georgia Supreme Court that the “practical and flexible” apex framework doesn’t actually bestow special privileges on corporate executives but merely assures that they receive the same protection as other potential deposition witnesses, in light of their “unique susceptibility” to baseless discovery demands.

That’s not how the Georgia Supreme Court saw it. “Adopting the apex doctrine,” wrote Justice Charlie Bethel, “would necessarily restrict the trial court’s discretion by placing a thumb on the scale so as to suggest a special rule for high-ranking executives of large companies that exists nowhere in the Civil Practice Act.” (The court cited the aforementioned single parents and other busy, responsibility-laden workers in a footnote explaining why everyone seeking to duck a deposition in Georgia must demonstrate good cause.)

Georgia is the seventh state explicitly to refuse to adopt the apex doctrine, following Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Connecticut, New York and North Carolina. In an amicus brief on behalf of the plaintiffs in the Georgia case, the American Association for Justice said the apex doctrine is “a dying judicial construct.” (Several pro-business groups argued as GM amici that some of the states that have rejected per se adoption of the apex doctrine, including Missouri and Oklahoma, have nevertheless applied its principles.)

The Georgia justices remanded the case -- in which Glenda Marie Buchanan's surviving family members allege that her 2014 death was the result of a defective steering sensor in her GM Trailblazer -- to the trial court with instructions to analyze all of GM’s arguments for why CEO Mary Barra should not be required to sit for a deposition. GM, which insists that Barra has no unique knowledge and that the Buchanans can get the information they seek from other witnesses, said in an email statement that it is eager to renew its motion for a protective order.

Buchanan counsel Darren Summerville of The Summerville Firm and Lance Cooper of The Cooper Firm told me they have already delivered all the evidence the trial court needs to deny GM’s motion. Barra, they contend, was at the forefront of GM’s effort to promote vehicle safety after the company’s ignition switch debacle, which cost GM's predecessor more than $2.6 billion in penalties and settlements. Barra initiated safety programs and said the chief safety officer would report directly to her on deaths involving GM vehicles. So only the CEO, according to Buchanan's lawyers, can explain her role in GM’s investigation of the alleged defect in this case.

“This always struck me as an odd vehicle to push for apex doctrine,” Summerville told me. “We have such good evidence of Barra’s knowledge and previous statements.”

One of the key implications of the Supreme Court’s opinion, Summerville said, is that GM will bear the burden on remand of establishing good cause to block Barra’s testimony. The Supreme Court devoted considerable attention to the burden of proof, noting that among the federal courts that have adopted the apex framework, there’s wide variation in its application. GM asked Georgia to adopt a hybrid version of burden-shifting, in which executives seeking a protective order would bear the initial responsibility of establishing, through an affidavit, that the execs are “sufficiently high-ranking” and do not have personal knowledge of the facts of the case. After that prima facie showing, GM said, it should be up to the other side to rebut the presumption of good cause for a protective order barring the deposition.

The Georgia Supreme Court made clear that under the state’s discovery rules, the burden of proof belongs entirely to potential witnesses who are trying to block depositions requests, regardless of who those witnesses are. “GM’s formulation would impermissibly shift that burden to the party seeking discovery,” Bethel wrote.

Corporations are, of course, free under the new ruling to assert arguments based on the apex factors when they seek a protective order shielding executives from being deposed. But trial courts, the Supreme Court held, retain case-by-case discretion to decide if those considerations are – or are not – adequate.

GM and several of its amici warned the Georgia Supreme Court that without protection from “abusive” discovery demands, plaintiffs will run amok with requests to depose executives whose time is too valuable to waste. UPS, Delta and Coca-Cola said in their brief that rejection of the apex doctrine would place Georgia businesses at a “unique disadvantage.”

The Georgia Supreme Court advised them to bring their policy arguments to state lawmakers. The justices’ job, they said, is to interpret Georgia’s discovery rules. And under those rules, the court said, high-ranking corporate executives are no different from anyone else.

