1 minute read
Why the Texas Two-Step bankruptcy maneuver is causing controversy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Law firms
Aug 25 - Legal experts Norman Kinel of Squire Patton Boggs, Jeffrey Gleit of ArentFox Schiff and torts attorney Jon Ruckdeschel weigh in on the merits of a particular use of Chapter 11 to address mass tort liability, as one case heads to appellate review.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.