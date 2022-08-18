Why the Texas Two-Step bankruptcy maneuver is controversial

By
1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

(Reuters) - Legal experts Norman Kinel of Squire Patton Boggs, Jeffrey Gleit of ArentFox Schiff and torts attorney Jon Ruckdeschel weigh in on the merits of a particular use of Chapter 11 to address mass tort liability, as one case heads to appellate review.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Tom Rowe ia a longtime video producer and editor now working with the Reuters legal reporting team in Washington, D.C. He can be reached at tom.rowe@thomsonreuters.com