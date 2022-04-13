Winning Strategies: A successful appeal defeating the use of a 'Trojan horse' witness

(Reuters) - The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling for defendant Sanofi in a bellwether case regarding the cancer drug Taxotere. Attorney David Miceli relates how a strong appellate strategy by plaintiffs' counsel was key to excluding questionable witness testimony.

This is the latest episode of our Winning Strategies video series.In a previous episode, we spoke with a member of Sanofi's legal team about its approach to plaintiffs' claims that its client did not properly warn about permanent hair loss resulting from the use of Taxotere, and that team's victory in a different bellwether trial. You can watch that video here.

