Winston enviro chair, ex-Trump DOJ official unpacks Biden's NEPA overhaul

Summary Law firms Jonathan Brightbill was the Trump DOJ's senior official on National Environmental Policy Act reform

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday proposed a rule that would restore and strengthen regulations governing how federal agencies should implement the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The White House Council on Environmental Quality's regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects were relaxed under the Trump administration. Biden's move seeks to roll back the rollbacks.

The proposed new rule would restore a requirement that federal agencies evaluate indirect and cumulative environmental impacts of a project, including those impacts on climate change.

Reuters spoke about the administration's move with Jonathan Brightbill, chair of environmental litigation and enforcement practice at law firm Winston & Strawn.

Brightbill was for three and a half years in senior leadership at the Justice Department's Environment & Natural Resources Division under President Donald Trump, including as acting assistant attorney general. He headed the legal team defending the Trump-era NEPA rule.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: What does the proposed rule mean for developers?

BRIGHTBILL: Under the Trump rule, before a permit was issued to developers, agencies only had to consider those environmental effects that were reasonably foreseeable and with a close causal relationship to the project.

Importantly, those were the only environmental effects that a project opponent could sue an agency over to block and stop a project.

The proposed rule substitutes the Trump-era definition of "effects." That now opens the door again for creative litigants to speculate about purely indirect and cumulative effects that don't have a solid or reasonable evidentiary foundation.

REUTERS: What legal challenges could opponents of infrastructure projects bring under the proposed rule?

BRIGHTBILL: The rule's preamble makes reference to specific consideration and use of the social cost of carbon metric. Incorporation of that metric into the analysis or failure to incorporate it may make challenges to certain NEPA environmental impact statements more likely to succeed.

If the social cost of carbon is set really high, then that will imply that projects that result in even indirect or cumulative greenhouse gas emissions will have a significant or more significant environmental impact.

It would make it then easier to assail the environmental impact statement, and in particular the analysis of the alternatives, because a project with a really high environmental impact, due to its really high social cost of carbon, in theory will have more alternatives to consider.

REUTERS: What industries are likely to be most affected?

BRIGHTBILL: All energy industries, including the renewables industry. We're already starting to see the use of NEPA by opponents of the development of renewable energy infrastructure.

There were lawsuits filed against the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project under NEPA.

Under the new CEQ regulations, theoretically, long-term life-cycle environmental impacts of some technologies that are part of a proposed future renewable-power infrastructure need to be considered as well.

For renewable infrastructure, those effects are not climate change. It instead may be indirect and cumulative effects on wildlife, on whales, on bird migration, effects on insects, on aesthetic interests such as wildlife views from the extension of transmission infrastructure to get electricity from windy places to crowded cities, and sunny places to crowded cities.

