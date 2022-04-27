Working for both opioid maker and FDA wasn’t conflict, McKinsey tells committee

Summary

Summary Related documents McKinsey consultants worked for Purdue Pharma and the FDA from 2008 to 2019

McKinsey received $86 million from Purdue and $140 million from the FDA

The consulting firm didn't advise FDA on drug safety or management, partner says

(Reuters) - McKinsey & Co managing partner Bob Sternfels told a congressional committee Wednesday that his consulting firm did not have a conflict of interest when it gave advice both to Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma LP and the government agency charged with regulating opioid sales.

McKinsey gave consulting advice to both Purdue and the Food and Drug Administration from 2008 to 2019, and 22 of its consultants worked for both clients, according to a report published by the House Oversight Committee, which hosted the hearing. During that period, McKinsey offered to "turbocharge" Purdue's opioid sales while also working with the FDA division overseeing the development and marketing of drugs.

That work did not create a conflict because McKinsey advised the FDA on topics such as technology upgrades and organizational efficiency, Sternfels said.

"We did not comment on the safety of drugs such as Oxycontin or any other opioid in our work with the FDA,” Sternfels said.

That answer did not satisfy lawmakers, who said McKinsey failed to inform the FDA that its consultants continued to give advice to Purdue.

Democratic Representative Katie Porter of California pointed out the omission allowed McKinsey to avoid a government review of potential conflicts of interest.

"Your scheme worked really well," Porter said. "McKinsey got contracts, Purdue got rich, and America got addicted."

An FDA official said Monday in a separate congressional hearing that it did not seek McKinsey's advice about drug safety, and the agency did not know about McKinsey's work with Purdue until 2021.

McKinsey has apologized for its work with opioid manufacturers, and has agreed to pay $573 million to settle opioid claims by state attorneys general. The opioid epidemic has caused 500,000 overdose deaths over the past two decades, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Sternfels said he regrets not cutting ties sooner: "While our intent was not intent to fuel an epidemic, we failed to recognize the broader context of what was going on in society around us."

