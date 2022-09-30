WWE, video-game maker owe artist for depicting wrestler's tattoos, jury says

Summary

(Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc must pay tattoo artist Catherine Alexander $3,750 in damages for recreating tattoos she made for wrestler Randy Orton in the "WWE 2K" video-game series without her permission, an Illinois jury said Friday.

The jury rejected WWE and Take-Two's defense that the game made fair use of the tattoos but also declined to award Alexander any profits from the games that she said were attributable to her work, according to the verdict sheet.

Alexander's attorney Anthony Simon of the Simon Law Firm said he felt vindicated by the verdict and that it sets an important precedent for protecting tattoo artists' copyrights.

"We didn't win a bunch of money, but that's never what the case was about," Simon told Reuters.

WWE, Take-Two and the companies' attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alexander sued the companies in East St. Louis, Illinois, in 2018, accusing them of infringing her copyrights in the tattoos by using them on Orton's avatar in the WWE 2K16, 2K17, and 2K18 games without a license from her.

The companies argued that the game made fair use of the tattoos by using them to depict Orton realistically instead of for their original expressive purpose.

Take-Two's attorneys Dale Cendali and Joshua Simmons of Kirkland & Ellis fended off a similar lawsuit against the company in 2020 over tattoos on pro basketball players in the NBA 2K video-game series, in a ruling that was based in part on fair use.

The case is Alexander v. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, No. 3:18-cv-00966.

For Alexander: Anthony Simon of the Simon Law Firm

For Take-Two: Dale Cendali and Joshua Simmons of Kirkland & Ellis

For WWE: Curtis Krasik of K&L Gates

