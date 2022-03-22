Yankees lose bid to keep Major League Baseball sign-stealing report under seal

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; A detailed view of the New York Yankees logo on the helmet of a Virginia Tech Hokies player in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Boies Schiller Flexner LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - One of the unfortunate side effects of my lifelong attachment to the New York Mets is a simultaneous and not wholly rational hatred for the New York Yankees. (Trust me, it’s a common affliction among Mets fans.)

I’m also, as you probably know from previous columns, a hardcore proponent of public access to materials produced in civil litigation. I root just about as hard for the unsealing of documents as I do for the Mets.

So a decision on Monday from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a double win for me. In Olson v. Major League Baseball, as my Reuters colleague Jonathan Stempel reported, the appeals court refused to revive a class action by DraftKings fantasy sports bettors who claimed they had been defrauded by Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox because players’ statistics were tainted by the teams’ sign-stealing schemes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But that wasn’t all. The 2nd Circuit also ruled that a confidential 2017 letter from baseball commissioner Robert Manfred to former Yankees general manager Brian Cashman can be unsealed – despite vehement opposition from the Yankees and the team’s lawyers at Boies Schiller Flexner, who argued that the letter’s contents could be distorted to wreak irreparable harm on the team.

A win for public access and a loss for the Yankees! And the season hasn’t even started! (I kid, of course. I would have argued for the release of the secret 2017 letter even if my beloved Mets had been the team trying to keep it secret. And for the record, the Yankees declined a Reuters request for comment on the 2nd Circuit’s ruling.)

We know very little right now about the letter, except that it apparently arose from a 2017 MLB investigation that began when the Yankees accused the Red Sox of using electronic devices to steal signs from the Yankees’ catchers.

In September 2017, MLB issued a lengthy press release about the investigation. The public report concluded that the Red Sox had indeed violated a rule barring the use of electronic equipment to steal signs. MLB also disclosed that it had investigated the Yankees for sign-stealing, at the behest of the Red Sox. The press release said there was insufficient evidence to support the Red Sox’s assertion that the Yankees were using their television network to steal signs. MLB, however, did say that it was imposing a small fine on the Yankees for violating a rule governing use of the dugout phone.

At around the time that MLB issued the press release, it also sent a confidential letter to the Yankees about the sign-stealing investigation. Through what the Yankees later called “happenstance,” plaintiffs in the DraftKings class action obtained the document in discovery. They did not discuss the secret letter in their initial pleadings, but after U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff of Manhattan dismissed the case, plaintiffs cited the letter in a brief attempting to revive their suit.

Their arguments are redacted, but, according to Rakoff, plaintiffs insisted that the secret MLB letter showed the Yankees “had in fact been engaged in a more serious sign-stealing scheme” than the press release indicated. The plaintiffs said the letter proved the falsity of the 2017 press release, a key to their fraud allegations.

Rakoff was unswayed about the merits of the class action but ordered the letter to be unsealed, citing the strong presumption of public access to judicial documents that informed judges’ analysis. He rejected arguments by the Yankees and MLB that the risk of reputational damage to the Yankees outweighed the benefit of public access to a letter was that, in the end, irrelevant to the case.

On appeal, the Yankees contended that its detractors would “distort” the confidential letter to assert falsely that MLB found the Yankees stole signs. The team might even be falsely associated with the Astros sign-stealing scandal, the Yankees’ brief said, even though that took place in an entirely different year. (MLB also opposed unsealing of the letter, arguing that it would be unfair to upend the Yankees’ expectation of privacy.)

The 2nd Circuit panel – Judges Debra Livingston, Gerard Lynch and Joseph Bianco – concluded that Rakoff’s analysis was spot on. A document need not change a judge’s mind to merit classification as a “judicial document,” the appeals court said. “Even if a court finds some piece of evidence irrelevant,” Bianco wrote, “access to such materials assists the public in evaluating the merits of the court's decision.”

The Yankees have a privacy interest in the confidentiality of the letter, the appeals court said, but the interest was “greatly diminished” because MLB disclosed many details about its investigation in the 2017 press release. And the Yankees’ fear that the content of the letter will be distorted, Bianco wrote, is precisely why the actual document should be unsealed.

“Disclosure,” the opinion said, “will allow the public to independently assess MLB's conclusion regarding the internal investigation (as articulated to the Yankees), and the Yankees are fully capable of disseminating their own views regarding the actual content of the Yankees Letter.”

Lest you think my Mets devotion has colored my view of the merits of the unsealing dispute, consider this: Rakoff, the trial judge who originally ordered the letter to be unsealed, is known to be a huge Yankees fan. My colleague Nate Raymond dug up a tidbit from Rakoff’s 2013 trial of the federal government’s fraud allegations against Bank of America Corp. Rakoff joked to jurors one morning that he was wearing a black robe “because I am a devoted Yankees fan and they were eliminated last night from the playoffs.”

Rakoff declined to comment. The judge and I will be pulling in opposite directions when our teams play in July. On public access, though, we’re on the same side.

Read more:

DraftKings bettors lose appeal over Astros, Red Sox baseball sign-stealing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.