You'll need to back up excuse for missing immigration court, say BIA judges

Law firms Related documents Tardiness caused by unforeseen circumstances is excusable when backed by detailed evidence

(Reuters) - The Board of Immigration Appeals has made it easier for individuals facing deportation to reopen their cases after missing court hearings, saying tardiness caused by bad weather or traffic jams can be excused in some cases.

A three-judge board panel in a ruling issued on Wednesday said an immigration judge in Cleveland must reopen the proceedings of a Guatemalan woman who was ordered to be deported after she showed up 40 minutes late to a 2019 court hearing because of a severe snowstorm and related traffic accidents.

The BIA said unforeseen events out of an individual's control can amount to "exceptional circumstances" necessary for an immigration judge to rescind an in-absentia removal order, as long as a respondent provides detailed corroborating evidence such as weather and traffic reports or medical records.

The board said the ruling was meant to clarify a 1997 BIA decision in Matter of S-A-, which said a respondent's general assertion that heavy traffic caused him to be late for court did not constitute reasonable cause that would warrant reopening of his proceedings.

Farhad Sethna, who represents the respondent in Wednesday's case, said the law is unclear about what constitutes exceptional circumstances and the BIA decision will help lawyers and judges better understand when individuals can be excused from showing up late for court. "It's a wise decision because part of the board's jurisdiction is to set up a framework or a rubric for underlying cases," he said. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The respondent, identified as S-L-H-, entered the U.S. illegally in 2016, and the following year applied for asylum or withholding of removal for her and her son, according to the decision. She attended several court hearings over the ensuing months.

In March 2019, S-L-H- did not appear at a scheduled hearing and the judge issued an in-absentia removal order. She filed a motion to rescind the order and reopen proceedings five days later, claiming she arrived at the court 40 minutes late because of the snow and car accidents on the highway on which she was traveling.

In support of the motion, she submitted affidavits from herself and a driver she had hired, along with media reports about the snow and multiple traffic accidents. Weather data indicated that the temperature on the day of the hearing was lower than usual for that time of year.

The judge denied the motion, and S-L-H- appealed to the BIA.

The board on Wednesday agreed with the respondent that the weather and traffic conditions amounted to exceptional circumstances, particularly in light of the corroborating evidence she submitted with her motion.

"These detailed, corroborated allegations of unusual weather and traffic conditions affecting the female respondent’s specific route to the Immigration Court go beyond the general, uncorroborated assertions at issue in Matter of S-A-," Judge Deborah Goodwin wrote.

The respondent had also appeared at several previous hearings and promptly filed her motion to reopen the proceedings, showing that she intended to appear on time or otherwise had an incentive to do so, Goodwin said.

The panel included Judges Anne Greer and Blair O'Connor.

The case is Matter of S-L-H- & L-B-L-, Board of Immigration Appeals, Interim Decision No. 4021.

For the respondents: Farhad Sethna

For DHS: Assistant Chief Counsel Jeremy Santoro