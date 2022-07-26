Zantac plaintiffs say Sanofi lost evidence, seek sanctions

The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Hearing on expert witnesses scheduled for September

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi has been accused of failing to preserve evidence in thousands of lawsuits over recalled heartburn drug Zantac, with plaintiffs asking a judge to impose sanctions against the Paris-based company.

The sanctions motion itself will remain sealed for now, according to a filing by plaintiffs' lawyers Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida federal court, because it discusses confidential materials produced by the company. Sanofi will have two weeks to propose redactions.

The sanctions motion includes "issues relating to Sanofi's non-preservation of certain custodial emails," according to the filing.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs declined to comment. Sanofi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plaintiffs have clashed with Sanofi over discovery in the case before, with U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordering plaintiffs to return some materials Sanofi said were privileged and handed over by mistake.

Sanofi, along with co-defendants GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc and Boehringer Ingelheim, all sold brand-name Zantac in the past, before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered it recalled in 2020 after finding it contained a probable carcinogen.

The recall followed an investigation by the FDA, announced in 2019, into whether Zantac, whose active chemical is ranitidine, causes levels of a probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) to rise in users' bodies.

People alleging they developed cancer after using Zantac, and others seeking refunds and other economic damages, began filing lawsuits soon after the recall, accusing the manufacturers of failing to warn of the drug's risk. The drug companies have denied wrongdoing.

In February 2020, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated all federal lawsuits in the Southern District of Florida.

About 2,000 cases were pending as of July 15. A hearing on what expert testimony will be allowed in the case is scheduled for September, and the first trials are expected next year.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924.

For plaintiffs: Tracy Finken Magnotta of Anapol Weiss; Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher

For Sanofi: Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

