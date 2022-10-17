Zillow persuades U.S. appeals court to cancel IBM patents in infringement fight

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Federal Circuit said Zillow proved two IBM patents invalid

Zillow still facing IBM infringement case on other patents















(Reuters) - Two International Business Machines Corp map-software patents that the tech giant included in an infringement lawsuit against Zillow Inc are invalid, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday.

The IBM patents related to patent-ineligible abstract ideas for displaying data on maps, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

IBM sued internet real-estate company Zillow in Seattle federal court in 2019 for allegedly infringing a range of its software patents. A trial on IBM's remaining patent claims is currently scheduled for next year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Seattle court invalidated the two patents at issue in the appeal last year. U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly said the two patents described abstract ideas related to displaying information and updating maps based on user input.

The Federal Circuit upheld the ruling in a 2-1 decision. U.S. Circuit Judge Todd Hughes, writing for the majority, agreed that the patents did not cover patentable improvements to computing and did not include any inventive concepts that would save them.

Circuit Judge Kara Stoll said she would have reversed the district court as to some parts of one of the patents, which she said may describe "a technical improvement in how a user interacts with a computer via the graphical user interface, not an abstract idea."

The case is Int'l Business Machines Corp v. Zillow Group Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-2350.

For IBM: Goutam Patnaik of Desmarais LLP

For Zillow: Katherine Peaslee of Susman Godfrey

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.