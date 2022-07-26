Zofran birth defect cases should be revived, say hundreds of plaintiffs

Summary

(Reuters) - A lawyer for hundreds of women on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to revive their lawsuits claiming that GlaxoSmithKline PLC failed to warn them that taking the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy could cause birth defects.

Louis Bograd, a lawyer for the women at Motley Rice, told the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a judge wrongly concluded the Food and Drug Administration would never have allowed GSK to include such a warning on Zofran's label.

The FDA approved Zofran for preventing nausea and vomiting caused by surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy, but the plaintiffs said GSK promoted the drug as an off-label treatment for morning sickness without adequately warning of the risks.

Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in 2021 said there was "no doubt" the FDA would not have allowed GSK to include a pregnancy warning on Zofran's label, saying it repeatedly rejected requests to add one, including just that year.

That 2021 request came from Novartis AG, a non-party to the litigation that acquired Zofran from GSK in 2015 and proposed warning of the risks of harm to the fetus and recommending against using it during pregnancy. Saylor said that meant the 425 plaintiffs' state-law claims were preempted by federal law.

But Bograd said the FDA said nothing about Japanese animal studies GSK allegedly withheld from the agency that the plaintiffs say would have justified a label change indicating the studies revealed adverse effects on the fetus.

"Judge Saylor chose to intuit or infer agency disapproval from agency silence, and you can't do that," Bograd said.

Lisa Blatt, a lawyer for GSK at Williams & Connolly, called it "insulting" to say the FDA did not take the Japanese studies into account, as by that point GSK had itself brought them to the agency's attention in the midst of the litigation.

She said the FDA in rejecting Novartis' proposal made clear its decision was based on all available data, without any stated limitation, in rejecting a proposed recommendation that Zofran be avoided during pregnancy.

"You have the FDA saying in a final agency action with the force and effect of law do not junk up the label with risks of birth defects when no data supports it," she said.

U.S. Circuit Judge William Kayatta, though, questioned whether the court could infer the FDA did what Blatt claimed.

"It seems to me if we begin to give the force of preemptive law to agencies not doing something we start down a tricky path here," Kayatta said.

The case is In re Zofran (ondansetron) Products Liability Litigation, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1517.

For the plaintiffs: Louis Bograd of Motley Rice

For GSK: Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly

