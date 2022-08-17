Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo

A full syringe, empty syringe and spoon sit on the roof of the car in which a man in his 20's overdosed on an opioid in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday a settlement has been reached with opioid maker Endo International PLC (ENDP.O) and its lenders to provide $450 million as part of Endo's bankruptcy.

The proposed settlement would provide cash to address opioid crisis, require significant document disclosure, and ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, the AG said in a statement.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

