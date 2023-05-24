Microsoft to lodge appeal against UK regulator's block of Activision deal - Sky News

[1/2] Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic















May 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) will lodge an appeal by the end of Wednesday against British regulators' decision to block its $75 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), Sky News reported.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has been refiled to fix a typographical error in the headline)

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru











