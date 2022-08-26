Factbox: Moderna sues Pfizer as patent owners fight over mRNA vaccine technology

Empty glass vials of Pfizer Inc's Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ModernaTX, Inc's Moderna COVID vaccine are seen after being donated by Northwell Health to the collection of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, U.S. March 4, 2021. Jaclyn Nash/National Museum of American History/Handout via REUTERS./File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer /BioNTech and Moderna have been hit with patent lawsuits by other companies related to their COVID-19 vaccines.

In the latest turn of events, the two mRNA vaccine makers are locking horns, with Moderna (MRNA.O) suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in their race to develop the shot approved in the United States.

Moderna on Friday alleged that they copied a technology that it had developed years before the pandemic. read more

The following is a list of the lawsuits filed against these companies:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Raghav Mahobe, Khushi Mandowara and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.