New Mexico grand jury charges suspect in Muslim murders

View of the Islamic Center For New Mexico (ICNM) mosque, where some of the four Muslim men murdered in the city in the last nine months, worshipped, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Hay

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A New Mexico grand jury on Monday indicted the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Muhammad Syed, on three counts of homicide and four counts of tampering with evidence.

The grand jury in Bernalillo County charged the Afghan refugee with first degree murder for the killings of Naeem Hussain, 25, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27.

Police have said Syed is the primary suspect in the killing of a fourth man Mohammad Ahmadi in November 2021. read more

Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico;

