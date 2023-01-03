New York man sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to steal GE trade secrets for China

Companies General Electric Co Follow















WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A New York man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric Co's (GE.N) trade secrets to benefit China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Xiaoqing Zheng, 59, of Niskayuna, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage following a four-week jury trial that ended in March last year, according to the Justice Department.

