NextGen Healthcare to pay $31 mln to settle false claims act allegations -Justice Dept.
- Companies
July 14 (Reuters) - Electronic health records vendor NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN.O) has agreed to pay $31 million to resolve allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
NextGen made the alleged violation by misrepresenting the capabilities of certain versions of its electronic health records software and providing unlawful remuneration to its users as an inducement to recommend the company's software, according to a statement from the Justice Department.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BankruptcyDavid's Bridal avoids shutdown with no-cash bankruptcy sale
Bankrupt wedding gown retailer David's Bridal received court approval on Friday to sell its business to asset manager Cion Investment Corp in a no-cash transaction, reaching a deal to keep 195 stores open and avoid a total shutdown.
- BusinessU.S. Midwest grid operator sees surplus power capacity for 2024-25
The electric grid operator for the U.S. Midwest said it expected surplus electric capacity for 2024-2025, while also reiterating the need for additional resources and solutions to avoid supply shortfalls further ahead.