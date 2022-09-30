Peloton, Lululemon settle lawsuit over apparel line

A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo















NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) has reached a settlement of a lawsuit in which Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) accused the exercise bike maker of infringing its patents by developing a line of apparel.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Peloton has agreed to phase out "certain designs" that Lululemon had objected to in a lawsuit filed in November, Peloton said on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.