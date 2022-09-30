Peloton, Lululemon settle lawsuit over apparel line

1/2
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) has reached a settlement of a lawsuit in which Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) accused the exercise bike maker of infringing its patents by developing a line of apparel.
Without admitting wrongdoing, Peloton has agreed to phase out "certain designs" that Lululemon had objected to in a lawsuit filed in November, Peloton said on Friday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.