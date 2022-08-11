1 minute read
Peloton must face lawsuit claiming it overstated size of fitness class library
- Companies
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the fitness equipment maker of misleading customers about the "ever-growing" size of its library of on-demand fitness classes.
The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis
