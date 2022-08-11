Peloton must face lawsuit claiming it overstated size of fitness class library

A stationary bicycle inside of a Peloton store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Companies Peloton Interactive Inc Follow

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the fitness equipment maker of misleading customers about the "ever-growing" size of its library of on-demand fitness classes.

The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

