PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA Tour and the U.S. Golf Association are included in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust investigation into professional golf, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA Tour in early August over its decision to suspend them for playing on the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit.
LIV Golf has joined a handful of its players in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an amended complaint that showed four golfers have now removed their names.
The Justice Department's investigation is more expansive than previously known, the Journal reported. The Augusta National, which hosts the Masters golf tournament each spring, has produced documents for the Justice Department probe, these people said.
The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
