Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 mln for alleged false claims for medical equipment
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips (PHG.AS) has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled federal health care programs by paying kickbacks to durable medical equipment suppliers, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese
