PIMCO to pay $9 million to settle two enforcement actions, SEC says

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Investment adviser PIMCO will pay $9 million to settle two enforcement actions related to disclosure and policies and procedure violations involving two funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

The SEC said PIMCO failed to disclose material information to investors between September 2014 and August 2016 regarding the use by one of its funds of interest rate swaps and the impact they had on the fund's dividend. The fund in question is the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund.

The second enforcement action was about PIMCO's failure to waive about $27 million of advisory fees between April 2011 and November 2017 in relation to another fund, the PIMCO All Asset All Authority Fund, the SEC said.

"Additionally, until at least 2018, PIMCO did not have adequate written policies and procedures concerning its oversight of advisory fee calculations and related fee waivers."

PIMCO, which did not admit or deny the findings, agreed to settle the two enforcement actions and pay a combined $9 million penalty, the SEC said in a statement.

A PIMCO spokesperson said: "We are pleased to resolve these matters relating to issues which occurred in two funds more than five years ago, and which PIMCO had fully addressed prior to the SEC’s investigations."

