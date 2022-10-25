Prosecutor in Griner case tells Russian appeal court her 9-year term is fair

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner appears on a screen via video link from the detention centre before a court hearing to consider an appeal against her prison sentence, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, Russia October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair".

Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while Griner was taking part via video link from a detention centre in the town of Novoye Grishino, just outside Moscow.

Wearing a black and red lumberjack shirt over a black hooded top, Griner listened to a live translation of the proceedings from behind the white bars of her cell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Filipp Lebedev and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Latest in Legal