Prosecutor says white Atlanta officer justified in 2020 shooting of Rayshard Brooks

People attend a rally for racial justice on the one year anniversary of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

ATLANTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A special prosecutor on Tuesday said a white Atlanta police officer who fatally shot a Black man outside a fast-food restaurant in 2020 was "objectively reasonable" in using deadly force.

In June 2020, Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks in the back while he was running from police after taking a Taser from an officer and attempting to fire it.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.