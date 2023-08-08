Siemens cooperating with Austrian authorities in corruption probe

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is cooperating with authorities in Austria on an investigation into allegations of a possible corruption scandal related to hospital building contracts.

"Siemens has provided information to the public prosecutor's office that was uncovered in the course of a compliance investigation that is still ongoing," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Siemens is cooperating fully with the authorities"

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by John Revill

