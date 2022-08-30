1 minute read
Some Justice Dept staff barred from attending partisan events ahead of elections -memo
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday issued new guidance ahead of November's midterm elections which bars political appointees at the Justice Department from attending any campaign events or fundraisers.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese
