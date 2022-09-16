1 minute read
Special master examining Trump documents to hold first hearing on Tuesday
Sept 16 (Reuters) - An independent arbiter, known as a special master, appointed to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from ex-President Donald Trump's Florida estate last month will hold a first hearing on Tuesday, according to a court filing.
Lawyers should submit agenda items by close of business on Monday, Special Master Raymond Dearie- who was appointed this week- said in the document.
Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jacqueline Thomsen; editing by Kanishka Singh
