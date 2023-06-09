Summons indicates Trump-appointed judge will initially oversee documents case -ABC















WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The summons sent to Donald Trump as part of his indictment for illegally retaining classified documents indicates U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by the former president, will be assigned to oversee his case, at least initially, ABC reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the ABC report. Often, the judge who makes an initial appearance in a case does not proceed to oversee it.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, has been accused by critics of making questionable decisions that favored Trump in legal skirmishes that played out during the documents investigation last year.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.