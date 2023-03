Companies SVB Financial Group Follow















March 20 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) on Monday filed a number of "First Day Motions" to seek authorization from a bankruptcy court to support the operations of the company's SVB Capital and SVB Securities businesses.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur











