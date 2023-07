Tesla directors settle lawsuit over compensation for $735 mln

[1/2] Visitors check a Tesla Model 3 car next to a Model Y displayed at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

WILMINGTON, Delaware, July 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's <TSLA.O> directors agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit challenging their compensation by returning to the company the value of 3.1 million stock options, worth $735 million, according to a Monday filing in a Delaware court.

The settlement resolves a 2020 lawsuit by a retirement fund which holds Tesla stock and challenged stock options that were granted to Tesla directors starting in June 2017.

The settlement does not impact the $56-billion compensation package of Elon Musk, which is being challenged by shareholders in a separate lawsuit that went to trial last year. A ruling is expected soon in the Musk case.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware Editing by Nick Zieminski

